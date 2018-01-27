Cattle colonies: Igbo elders warn South-east Govs against giving land to herdsmen

Igbo Elders Forum has warned South-East governors against making land available for the establishment of cattle colonies in the region. According to the elders, the proposed cattle colony is not only conservative, retrogressive, obnoxious but parasitic and anti-people. They noted that with the current population density and constant pressure on the land in the South […]

