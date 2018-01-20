Cattle Colonies To Begin Next Week – Agric Minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, has disclosed that work will commence next week to establish cattle colonies in states that have indicated interest in hosting the colonies. According to him, the cattle colonies will help resolve frequent clashes between farmers and herdsmen leading to loss of lives. The minister made this […]

The post Cattle Colonies To Begin Next Week – Agric Minister appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

