 Cattle colonies: Why we should not be lured into it – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cattle colonies: Why we should not be lured into it – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Cattle colonies: Why we should not be lured into it
The Nation Newspaper
To us here in Nigeria, a colony is nothing new. The colony of Lagos established by the British in 1861 has familiarised us to it. The idea underlying a colony, both in antiquity and in modern times, is that of settlement: see British Settlements Act
The Grouse Against Grazing Reserves And Cattle ColoniesIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.