Cattle colony: I will not surrender my land to foreigners – Ortom

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom says he will not surrender his lands to foreigners.

Ortom made this known while reacting to a statement credited to a minister of defense, Mansur Dan Ali when he said “These people (herdsmen) are Nigerians. It is just like one going to block shoreline, does that make sense to you? These are the remote causes of the crisis”

Ortom said Buhari have given immunity that is the prerogative of President, Vice-President, governors and deputy governors to herdsmen and wonders why ordinary herdsmen will go about with AK47s.

“I heard a statement credited to the Minister of Defense, saying the killings in Benue were as a result of the anti-open grazing law. I can’t see him saying that kind of thing. If he said so, I would have asked him what he has done about Fulani herdsmen going about with AK47s.

He hinted that Benue state was ready to accommodate those who are genuine and are willing to come legally, whether foreigners, to do business. But such people must respect the laws of the land.

“I will not surrender my land to foreigners. You can go and do that in your own state. It’s sad that those who are supposed to be assisting the President have instead, turned round to misinform him, all for their selfish interests.

“I see the statement as an insult to the collective leadership and sensibility of the people of Nigeria, for a minister of defence to ask Nigerians to accommodate foreigners who illegally enter the country to cause problems.

“I am now beginning to see that they have given immunity that is the prerogative of President, Vice-President, governors and deputy governors to herdsmen, who kill and to their cattle. Cattle in Nigeria now have more immunity than humans. This is very unfortunate.”