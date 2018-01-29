Cattle Rustlers kill 73 Cows in Nasarawa, abduct 2 Children

Cattle rustlers have, in Yamadaga village in Nasarawa State, staged an attack that left 73 cows dead and 18 more wounded, PM News reports. The attack, described as a form of reprisal, also reportedly saw 18 cows wounded, with several carted off. Residents of Kadarko community in Keana Local Government Area of the state said they […]

The post Cattle Rustlers kill 73 Cows in Nasarawa, abduct 2 Children appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

