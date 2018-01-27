 Cavani Breaks Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Goal-Scoring Record – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Cavani Breaks Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Goal-Scoring Record – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Sports


Cavani Breaks Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Goal-Scoring Record
Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani (L) scores his 157th goal with Paris Saint-Germain to become top scorer in the club's history during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Montpellier (MHSC) at the
