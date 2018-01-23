 CBK cautions government over narrowing window to borrow – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBK cautions government over narrowing window to borrow – The Standard

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Standard

CBK cautions government over narrowing window to borrow
The Standard
Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge during a media briefing at his office in Nairobi.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]. Government should consider other options of funding projects apart from debt, Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge
Kenyan interest rate cap holding back growth: central bank headNaija247news
Shilling now hits new high against the greenbackDaily Nation
Kenya shilling hits 10-month high after central bank meetingXinhua
Capital FM Kenya –Business Recorder –The Star, Kenya –K24 TV
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.