CBN boosts foreign exchange market with $210m

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has boosted the inter-bank foreign exchange market with $210 million to meet customers’ requests in various segments of the market. The Bank’s acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okorafor, in a statement on Monday in Abuja said the fund would ensure that legitimate demands for foreign exchange are met. He said that the CBN offered $100 million to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment got $55 million.

