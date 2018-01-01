 CBN rewards First Bank’s fight against electronic fraud – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN rewards First Bank’s fight against electronic fraud – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

CBN rewards First Bank's fight against electronic fraud
Vanguard
THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rewarded FirstBank's efforts in combating electronic fraud with two of the three awards up for grab in the keenly contested Nigerian Electronic Fraud Forum (NeFF) 2017 awards. FirstBank's FraudDesk emerged as the
Adeduntan: Fiscal and Monetary Policies are Working Together for Accelerated GrowthTHISDAY Newspapers
CBN rewards FirstBank's fight against e-fraudThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.