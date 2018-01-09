CBN to punish banks, e-payment firms for infraction – The Nation Newspaper

CBN to punish banks, e-payment firms for infraction
The Nation Newspaper
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday threatened to sanction banks, mobile money operators, switches and other payment system service providers that violate payment system rules and regulations. The sanctions will begin on April 1, 2018. A …
