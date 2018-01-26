CBN’ll retain MPR at 14% to sustain dollar inflow — Ebo – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
CBN'll retain MPR at 14% to sustain dollar inflow — Ebo
Vanguard
IN spite of the optimism expressed by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele about the possibility of reduction in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) before July, Chief Executive of Afrinvest Securities Limited, Ayodeji Ebo …
FG Urged to Channel Borrowed Funds Only to Infrastructure Financing
MPR may remain uncut due to business-related risks – Expert
'CBN's FX market interventions hit $15.9bn in 9 months'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!