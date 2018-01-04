CBN’s PMI Index Gains Points In December – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
CBN's PMI Index Gains Points In December
BREAKING: Buhari Appoints Aishah Ahmad As CBN's Deputy Governor The Central Bank of Nigeria's Purchasing Managers' index increased to 59.3 reading in December, which is the highest in 2017. According to the CBN, nine straight months growth in the …
Nigeria's economic expansion persist rapidly in December – CBN
Manufacturing Index Hits 2017 High At 59.3 Points In December – CBN
Nigeria PMI – 2017 Rounds Off With Record-high PMI
