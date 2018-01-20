Celebrity Housemates reality TV show begins with glitzy welcome party – Vanguard



Vanguard Celebrity Housemates reality TV show begins with glitzy welcome party

Vanguard

The excitement on the faces of our celebrities is palpable as they braze up for an exhilarating time at the maiden edition of the celebrity housemates reality TV show. The welcome party for the housemates was held on the 12th of January, at the Palazzo …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

