Celtic’s Defender Erik Sviatchenko Prefers Move To England

Celtic’s Erik Sviatchenko has revealed he’d prefer a move to England in January rather than a return to Denmark, reports the Scottish Sun.

Erik Sviatchenko – a long-term target for FC Copenhagen – has been told he’s surplus to requirements by boss Brendan Rodgers, but the 26-year-old would prefer to stay in Britain, should he depart Parkhead.

“Copenhagen are a big club so I don’t want to rule anything out – but the priority for me is to stay abroad.

“I feel that I have a lot to contribute and it’s an exciting challenge to be abroad compared to the Super League. I can see myself at a Championship club, for example.

“It’s a bold league where there are a lot of cool matches. It could also be a springboard for the Premier League. I’m 26. I’m on my way to my best football age and I want to play somewhere where I can get responsibility.”

The post Celtic’s Defender Erik Sviatchenko Prefers Move To England appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

