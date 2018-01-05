Cenk Tosun joins Everton from Besiktas in £27m deal – SkySports
SkySports
Cenk Tosun joins Everton from Besiktas in £27m deal
SkySports
Sky sources understand the fee to be £27m, with the Toffees announcing the deal for the 26-year-old at half-time of their FA Cup clash at local rivals Liverpool. Tosun, who has scored 41 goals in 96 Turkish Super Lig games since the start of the 2014 …
Everton Sign Turkey Striker Tosun From Besiktas
Cenk Tosun: Everton £27m striker 'best in Europe' at his price – Sam Allardyce
Everton sign striker Tosun on four-and-a-half-year deal
