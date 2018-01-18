 Champions, Plateau United dismantle Rivers United – The Eagle Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Champions, Plateau United dismantle Rivers United – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Champions, Plateau United dismantle Rivers United
The Eagle Online
Elisha Golbe's exquisite free kick on 33 minutes set the tone for a richly-deserved 2-0 victory for Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Plateau United, over Rivers United on Wednesday. Burly striker Emeka Umeh added the second, tapping in
Plateau Utd ease past Rivers Utd as MFM record first winRipples Nigeria
NPFL: Plateau, Tornadoes Maintain Unbeaten RunIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.