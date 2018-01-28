CHAN 2018: Buhari Congratulates Super Eagles On Victory Over Angola

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday congratulated the Super Eagles for their victory over Angola in the quarter finals of CHAN in Morocco. The congratulatory message was contained in a statement made available to journalists by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. “President Muhammadu Buhari extends his congratulations to the Super […]

The post CHAN 2018: Buhari Congratulates Super Eagles On Victory Over Angola appeared first on Timeofgist.

