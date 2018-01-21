CHAN 2018: E/Guinea coach warns Eagles

• Underrate us at your own peril

George Aluo

Equatorial Guinea may have been eliminated from the on going Morocco 2018 African Nations Championship, but her coach Rodolfo Bodipo is still talking tough ahead of the final group game against Nigeria on Tuesday.

Bodipo whose side lost 0-3 to Libya and 0-1 to Rwanda to stand no chance of advancing beyond the group stage told Cafonline yesterday that his boys would come out hard against Nigeria in a bid to leave Morocco with something to cheer.

He said Nigeria would be making a big mistake should they underrate his side.

Hear him: “ Even as we have been eliminated, we will play hard against Nigeria. Our goal here in Morocco was to have experience and we have gained a lot of it. But we would want to go home with something to cheer against Nigeria.”

Bodipo blamed their loss to Rwanda on mistakes made by his young side.

“We played well against Rwanda but made some mistakes that we paid for. We tried to create some problems for the opponent. We have a young team and we are doing well. The players played without pressure. It was really cruel for us to have played well, but failed to win.”

Going by the standings in the group, the Home Eagles would need only a draw against Equatorial Guinea to advance, while Rwanda would equally need a draw against Libya. Libya on the other hand must secure maximum points against Rwanda to join Eagles in the knockout stages.

The Nigeria versus Equatorial Guinea game and the Libya, Rwanda clash is to played simultaneously on Tuesday by 8:30 pm Nigerian time.

