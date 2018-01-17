CHAN 2018: Eagles’ll deliver, Yusuf assures

By Chidera Akalonu

Despite being held to a goalless draw by less fancied Rwanda in an opening Group C game, Home based Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf has assured his team will do the country proud in Morocco.

Eagles will on friday face Libya in their second game of Group C.

Libya surprise 2014 CHAN champions lead Group C after they smashed past debutants Equatorial Guinea 3-0 also on Monday.

A combination of ill luck and poor finishing ensured Nigeria did not beat Rwanda as widely predicted Monday.

Yusuf who spoke after the draw against Rwanda said there is nothing to worry about.

“We know it’s not going to be an easy one, No team is going to be easy, but we are sure of progressing in the group” Coach Salisu stated.

The Super Eagles head coach also pleaded for calm. He emphasized that the team will get everything right as the tournament continues.

NPFL hotshot Anthony Okpotu also shared the optimism of coach Yusuf, saying the Eagles will get their campaign firmly on track on Friday.

“We will continue to work hard, in fact we will work harder in training. Hopefully, we’ll get it right against Libya in our second game,” promised Okpotu, who incidentally played for Libyan giants Al Ittihad previously.

The Amavubi of Rwanda frustrated the Super Eagles for the entire duration of the game, Eagles had over 20 chances, hitting the crossbar three times but failed to convert any.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

