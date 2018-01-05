 CHAN 2018: Eguma backs Eagles to deliver in Morocco – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
CHAN 2018: Eguma backs Eagles to deliver in Morocco – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Sports


CHAN 2018: Eguma backs Eagles to deliver in Morocco
Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma believes that coach Salisu Yusuf has picked the best of Nigeria Professional Football League players and they will deliver at the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) starting January 13 in Morocco. Stanley Eguma
