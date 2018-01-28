CHAN 2018: Sudan book semi final ticket

Sudan defeated Zambia 1-0 in their 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) quarter-final clash on Saturday in Morocco, with Malik Saifeldin’s first-half strike proving to be the difference between the teams. The win at the Marrakech Stadium saw the Falcons of Jediane advancing into the final four to play in the second semi-final on Wednesday against either Nigeria or Angola. The teams took a while to find their feet in the match, though Sudan definitely looked threatening through the likes of Malik Saifeldin, Mohamed Hashim and Abdelraheem Maaz.

