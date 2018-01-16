CHAN 2018: Wasteful Super Eagles held by Rwanda’s Amavubi – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
CHAN 2018: Wasteful Super Eagles held by Rwanda's Amavubi
Vanguard
The home-based Super Eagles failed to claim a win as they were held 0-0 by Rwanda in their opening match of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Monday. Rwanda's Ally Niyonzima vies for the ball with Nigeria's Rabiu Ali in a CHAN 2018 Group …
