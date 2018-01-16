CHAN 2018: Wasteful Super Eagles held by Rwanda’s Amavubi

The home-based Super Eagles failed to claim a win as they were held 0-0 by Rwanda in their opening match of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Monday. Nigeria and Rwanda settled for a barren draw in their Group C opener at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangiers, Morocco. The stalemate leaves the Super Eagles in joint second position in the group, two points behind Libya who beat Equatorial Guinea 3-0 earlier on Monday.

