CHAN 2018: We’re ready for Libya -Yusuf

Chidera Akalonu

Home based Eagles head coach, Salisu Yusuf has expressed confidence in his players ahead of their crucial match with Libya today.

Nigeria will face the North Africans in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group C match at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier, with the game kicking off 5:30 pm Nigerian time.

Libya are sitting at the top of the Group C standings with three points from one game. They are two points above second-placed Nigeria.

The home based Eagles began the tournament with a goalless draw against Rwanda in Tangier on Monday.

The draw left the Super Eagles placed second on the Group C standings with one point from one game. They are only a point above fourth-placed Equatorial Guinea.

Nigeria’s Coach Yusuf has stated that they are expecting a difficult game against Libya but he has confidence that the players will do better.

“We are expecting another tough game,” Yusuf said.

The Libyans did not only win their opening match but played very well and will be more confident ahead of our match.

However, with more efforts from my strikers and by God’s grace we should get a positive result.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

