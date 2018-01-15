 CHAN: Eagles begin quest for glory with World Cup in mind – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
CHAN: Eagles begin quest for glory with World Cup in mind – Vanguard

CHAN: Eagles begin quest for glory with World Cup in mind
Ardent desire to gain places in Nigeria's 23 –man squad for the 21st FIFA World Cup finals in Russia will be the key incentive for Nigeria's home –based professionals, who begin campaign for glory in the 5th African Nations Championship in Morocco

