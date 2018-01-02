 CHAN Eagles drop Sikiru Olatunbosun, Eduwo – SCORE NIGERIA (blog) | Nigeria Today
CHAN Eagles drop Sikiru Olatunbosun, Eduwo – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CHAN Eagles drop Sikiru Olatunbosun, Eduwo
MFM FC winger Sikiru Olatunbosun and striker Kingsley Eduwo from Lobi Stars were the major omissions from the home-based Super Eagles final squad to CHAN 2018 in Morocco. SCORENigeria first reported that Olatunbosun and Eduwo could make way for fresh

