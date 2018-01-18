 CHAN Eagles train on finishing – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
CHAN Eagles train on finishing – Vanguard

CHAN Eagles train on finishing
CHAN Eagles have been training on their shooting as well as movement inside the opposing box ahead of Friday's crucial Group C match against Libya, just as ex-Eagles skipper Mutiu Adepoju has insisted the strikers were not to blame for a barren draw
