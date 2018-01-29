CHAN: Fans want Super Eagles to improve goal scoring abilities

Football fans in Ebonyi have called on the CHAN Super Eagles to improve on their goal scoring abilities to increase its chances of winning the ongoing tournament in Morocco. The fans who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, were reacting to the series of goal scoring opportunities missed by the team in its 2-1 quarter-final win over Angola, in Tangier, on Sunday. Basil Nwafor, Former Manager of Abakaliki Township Stadium, commended the team for the victory but noted that a more tactical team would punish it over such missed chances.

