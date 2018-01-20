CHAN: Our players will make us Proud, says Dalung

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung, on Saturday said he was optimistic that the home-based Eagles would make Nigeria proud at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN). Congratulating the team on its 1-0 victory against Libya, Dalung said there was no better place rather than Nigeria to keep the CHAN trophy. “I […]

The post CHAN: Our players will make us Proud, says Dalung appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

