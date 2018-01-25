CHAN: Yusuf applauds Eagles’ character – Vanguard
|
|
CHAN: Yusuf applauds Eagles' character
Vanguard
Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf said the team passed a big test of character by coming from behind to beat Equatorial Guinea in their last group C game of the CAF Africa Nations Championship in Agadir, Morocco on Tuesday night. Salisu-Yusuf. The Eagles …
