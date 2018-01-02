CHAN: Yusuf faces selection headache

As preparations reach a fever pitch for the Super Eagles team B ahead of the CAF Africa Nations Championship in Morocco, Coach Salisu Yusuf has hinted at a difficulty in pick his team.

The Eagles resumed training yesterday after a short break to celebrate the New Year. Yusuf is being expected to pick his team today, to beat the January 3 deadline for submission of players list to CAF.

“The competition has been tough and we hope to pick the best players who will represent the country in Morocco,” Yusuf stated.

The team is being expected to leave for Morocco this week for a two week training and acclimatisation. The weather in Tangier, the venue where group D teams will do battle at this time of the year is cold and the Eagles need to get used to the conditions to avoid setbacks.

The post CHAN: Yusuf faces selection headache appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

