Changing The Paradigm Of Govt Social Media Management

Fortune Alfred One of the defining features of the era we now live in, especially in the Social Media space is what I have described elsewhere as the “dwindling Quality of Public Debate in Nigeria”. One area where this decay is most evident is in the Social Media. Thus to play in this field with […]

The post Changing The Paradigm Of Govt Social Media Management appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

