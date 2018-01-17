Chaos in Abule Egba after Customs Officer shoots & kills Man
Chaos reportedly erupted in Abule Egba Wednesday morning after Customs officials shot and killed one man, Punch reports. The officers had reportedly chased down a yellow danfo bus containing suspected rice smugglers and opened fire. The officials were said to have fled the scene after shooting the man, leaving the body on the scene. Angry youths […]
The post Chaos in Abule Egba after Customs Officer shoots & kills Man appeared first on BellaNaija.
