Charlize Theron Plays An Exhausted Mom In ‘Tully’ [Trailer]

We don’t see too much in the new teaser trailer for the comedy Tully, but we do get to see Charlize Theron (Marlo) play an exhausted mother dealing with a whole set of monsters AKA her own offspring.

There are three of them, actually, and we get a small glimpse into the downside of motherhood.

While we will have to wait for April 20 (yes, 420) to find out what Tully is really about, the last bit of the trailer [below] offers us an inkling: After Marlo’s brother comments on her frozen pizza dinner, he hires a a night nanny who arrives at her door in the form of Mackenzie Davis:

“I’m Tully,” she says. “I’m here to take care of you.”

The two form a unique bond, and from there we will apparently be told a “story about motherhood in 2018”.

From the team behind Juno and Young Adult, here’s a taste of what you can expect from the comedy:

How funny was it when she dropped her phone on her baby’s face?

In case you care, a look at how the three movies are connected, from Variety:

Theron last worked with Reitman and Cody on 2011’s “Young Adult,” starring as an alcoholic ghost writer who returned to her Minnesota hometown to restart her life, leading mostly to a series of embarrassments for all involved. Reitman and Cody worked together on 2007’s “Juno,” with Cody winning an Oscar for best original screenplay. Reitman was nominated for a best director Academy Award for “Juno” and “Up in the Air.”

Shame, maybe Charlize needs to buy herself an active lifestyle stroller and get out there?

[source:variety]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

