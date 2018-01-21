 Charly Boy didn’t pave the way for me – Uriel Oputa – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Charly Boy didn’t pave the way for me – Uriel Oputa – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Charly Boy didn't pave the way for me – Uriel Oputa
Information Nigeria
I come from a family that is entertainment-oriented and I had always known that I would become an entertainer. I am the only girl out of five children. My mother and my brothers were into music; so, it seemed like the natural path for me to follow. I
These Birthday Photos Of Bisola Are Completely StunningWetinhappen Magazine (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.