Charly Boy didn’t pave the way for me – Uriel Oputa – The Punch

Charly Boy didn't pave the way for me – Uriel Oputa

The Punch

I come from a family that is entertainment-oriented and I had always known that I would become an entertainer. I am the only girl out of five children. My mother and my brothers were into music; so, it seemed like the natural path for me to follow. I …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest