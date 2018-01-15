 Cheating husband gets stuck inside his side-chick’s private part after intercourse – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cheating husband gets stuck inside his side-chick’s private part after intercourse – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Cheating husband gets stuck inside his side-chick's private part after intercourse
Information Nigeria
Serious amusement and laughter hits Namatala Mbale, Uganda after a man got stuck in woman at Triple Zero Guesthouse after having s*x with her . The man was cheating on his wife with another lady and his manhood failed to pull out. It was reported that

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.