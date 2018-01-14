 Check Out Beautiful Photos From Omawumi And Tosin Yusuf Traditional Marriage In Warri | Nigeria Today
Check Out Beautiful Photos From Omawumi And Tosin Yusuf Traditional Marriage In Warri

Posted on Jan 14, 2018

Nigerian Singer, Omawumi and Tosin Yusuf have traditionally tied the Knot in Warri after their court wedding in 2015. The couple who already had two beautiful children decided to seal their union in the traditional way on the 13th January, 2018.

Below are the stunning photos that validate the claim that both Omawumi and hubby are nothing else but a perfect match.

See photos below;

 

 

