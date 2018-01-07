 Check Out Church Where POS Being Used To Collect Tithes And Offerings | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Check Out Church Where POS Being Used To Collect Tithes And Offerings

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Many people have been left in shock after pictures emerged showing that Nigerian churches now use POS and other various means of money collection to receive offerings from church members. Recently a man shared this photo showing how churches now have turned the house of God into a business making empire where money is siphoned […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.