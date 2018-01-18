Check out the inside of Kanu Nwankwo’s hotel in Victoria Island Lagos & cost per night (Photos)

The Hardley Apartments is a beautiful place to stay owned by former Nigerian footballer, Nwankwo Kanu and it is one of the luxurious yet affordable hotels in Victoria Island, Lagos. With world class facilities located in a very quiet area, this Victoria Island Hotel can provide absolute comfortability to any guest who wishes to stay […]

The post Check out the inside of Kanu Nwankwo’s hotel in Victoria Island Lagos & cost per night (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

