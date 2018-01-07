 Check Out These Amazing Ice Sculptures From The International Ice And Snow Festival In China | Nigeria Today
Check Out These Amazing Ice Sculptures From The International Ice And Snow Festival In China

Posted on Jan 7, 2018

The Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival is happening now in Harbin, North East China and as always, the festival features thousands of amazing ice sculptures.

The most spectacular of these sculptures are the massive recreations of castles, historic landmarks and famous figures, lit up at night in dazzling bright colors.

See some pictures below

Ice Sculptures

Ice Sculptures
Ice SculpturesIce Sculptures

Ice Sculptures

Ice Sculptures

Ice Sculptures

Ice Sculptures

Ice Sculptures

Ice Sculptures

Ice Sculptures

Ice Sculptures

The 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival is on from Jan. 5 until the end of February.

