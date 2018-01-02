Checkout Fans Reactions As Lady Bares Her [email protected]@Bs In Front Of Actor Odunlade Adekola
Nollywood Actor, Script writer, producer and king of memes, Odunlade Adekola has been sheltered by fans as bares her chest in front of him. Most fans wants the best for Odunlade as they collective slammed the lady for baring her chest in front of the Yoruba actor.
Ladies this days are shameless, especially Nollywood actresses and they don’t give a hoot ass if one is married or not. See what people are saying about the lady below…
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!