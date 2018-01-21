Checkout MC Galaxy’s New Look – Can You Rock This Hairstyle?
I no fit talk say this one na craziness cuz if you are into music or sports, the hairstyle is unpredictable ….lol
Anyway, above is singer MC Galaxy’s new look.
Hit or Miss?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!