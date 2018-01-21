 Checkout MC Galaxy’s New Look – Can You Rock This Hairstyle? | Nigeria Today
Checkout MC Galaxy’s New Look – Can You Rock This Hairstyle?

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Entertainment, Fashion, News | 0 comments

I no fit talk say this one na craziness cuz if you are into music or sports, the hairstyle is unpredictable ….lol

Anyway, above is singer MC Galaxy’s new look.

Hit or Miss?

