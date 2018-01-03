 Checkout Photos From Brian McKnight & Leilani Mendoza Wedding Ceremony At The Oheka Castle | Nigeria Today
Checkout Photos From Brian McKnight & Leilani Mendoza Wedding Ceremony At The Oheka Castle

Posted on Jan 3, 2018

R&B singer Brian McKnight, 48, has married for the second time. He tied the knot with Leilani Mendoza at the Oheka Castle on the North Shore of Long Island, New York on Sunday December 31st. He described the day as the ‘Happiest day of our lives.’, as he shared photos from the glittering ceremony on instagram. […]

