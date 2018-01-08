 Checkout The N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz Singer Harrysong Bought For Himself (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Checkout The N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz Singer Harrysong Bought For Himself (Photos)

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer Harrysong Just added to his Garage a Brand New Mercedes Benz SE350, And Yes it a Bulletproof, Early 2018 gift for himself, The Machine when i called it to the Nigerian Naira is N95.5million.. Good for him. See more photos below!

