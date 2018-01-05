Checkout The Viral Conversation Between A Boss And Her Employee – People & Excuses Sha

It is not going viral guys, it has gone viral already. People can come up with stupid excuses sha just to skip work and attend to their personal needs. HR ladies or guys should be turf on this kind of employees.

For me as HR guy, if you want to skip work, you are going to be ducked and an employee will even give a one week notice before skipping work regardless of the emergency or face query.

Check out the conversation below and tell me what you think.







