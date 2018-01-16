Chelsea: Antonio Conte ‘not worried’ if Eden Hazard is unhappy about being substituted – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Chelsea: Antonio Conte 'not worried' if Eden Hazard is unhappy about being substituted
BBC Sport
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he's not worried about whether Eden Hazard is happy to keep getting substituted. Hazard has completed the full 90 minutes once in his last eight games. And he is unlikely to start Wednesday's FA Cup third round replay …
Liverpool January transfer news LIVE: Sturridge is Sevilla's Plan B
Antonio Conte reveals why he subbed off Eden Hazard against both Leicester and Arsenal when chasing a win
Real Madrid propose Eden Hazard swap deal: Gareth Bale could join Chelsea
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!