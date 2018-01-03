Chelsea boss Antonio Conte hands major potential transfer boost to Arsenal and Manchester United – CaughtOffside
|
CaughtOffside
|
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte hands major potential transfer boost to Arsenal and Manchester United
CaughtOffside
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed he would be prepared to let unhappy players go this January after responding to questions over David Luiz and Michy Batshuayi. The pair have not been regulars for the Blues this season and look to face some …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!