Chelsea boss Antonio Conte hands major potential transfer boost to Arsenal and Manchester United – CaughtOffside



CaughtOffside Chelsea boss Antonio Conte hands major potential transfer boost to Arsenal and Manchester United

CaughtOffside

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed he would be prepared to let unhappy players go this January after responding to questions over David Luiz and Michy Batshuayi. The pair have not been regulars for the Blues this season and look to face some …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

