 Chelsea fear Antonio Conte exit this summer but face battle to land Massimiliano Allegri or Maurizio Sarri – Evening Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea fear Antonio Conte exit this summer but face battle to land Massimiliano Allegri or Maurizio Sarri – Evening Standard

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Evening Standard

Chelsea fear Antonio Conte exit this summer but face battle to land Massimiliano Allegri or Maurizio Sarri
Evening Standard
The duo are on Chelsea's wish-list should current coach Antonio Conte leave this summer. Conte's position at Stamford Bridge has been in doubt ever since he only agreed to a pay-rise rather than a contract extension last July, meaning his agreement
VOTE: Who should Chelsea sign in the January transfer window?SkySports
Courtois urges Chelsea to show killer instinctSport24
Conte eyes Chelsea exit, ex-Barcelona boss on shortlist to replace himIndependent Online
Business Insider –The Week UK –We Ain’t Got No History –Daily Star
all 137 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.