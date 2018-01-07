Chelsea held by second-tier Norwich
Premier League champions Chelsea were held to a goalless draw away to second-tier Norwich City in a dull FA Cup third round tie on Saturday. Manager Antonio Conte had made nine changes from the 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the league on Wednesday, keeping only Gary Cahill and Tiemoue Bakayoko in the team. Norwich, relegated […]
